Advisor OS LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

