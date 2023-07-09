Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.