Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

