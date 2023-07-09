The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

