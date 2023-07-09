Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

