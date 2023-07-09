McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

