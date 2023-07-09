Advisor OS LLC Buys 173 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $225.61 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

