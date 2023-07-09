Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

