McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

