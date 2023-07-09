Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 2,412 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

