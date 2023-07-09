Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,300 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.