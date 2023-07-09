Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

