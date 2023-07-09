Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 541,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 47,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

