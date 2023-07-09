D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $364.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

