Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

