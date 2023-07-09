D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $236.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.