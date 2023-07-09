Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

