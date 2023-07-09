Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 83,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,243 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.