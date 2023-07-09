West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145,065 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $371.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $387.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

