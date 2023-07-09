Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 43,180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $148.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

