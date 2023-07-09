Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

