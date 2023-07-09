Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

