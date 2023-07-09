Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $289.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.