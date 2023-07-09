Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.36.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AON opened at $335.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average is $316.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.