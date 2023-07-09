Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,914.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

