Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 3,830 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.