Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

