McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.