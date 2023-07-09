Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

