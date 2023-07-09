Bank Hapoalim BM Has $486,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.