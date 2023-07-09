Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 8,600 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

