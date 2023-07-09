McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

