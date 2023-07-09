Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
