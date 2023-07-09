Advisor OS LLC Purchases 698 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $276.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

