Advisor OS LLC Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $347.74 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.05 and a 12-month high of $363.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

