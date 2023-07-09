Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 15,512 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.