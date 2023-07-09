Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

