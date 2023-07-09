International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 513,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

