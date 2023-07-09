Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.