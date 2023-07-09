Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

