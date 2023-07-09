Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.