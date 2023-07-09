Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

ZBH opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

