Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and have sold 1,863,122 shares worth $61,238,503. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

