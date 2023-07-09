Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 318 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

