Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 13,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

