Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

JKHY opened at $163.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

