Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,077.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,064.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,763.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,233.61 and a 12 month high of $2,147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

