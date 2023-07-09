Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Exponent by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $91.39 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

