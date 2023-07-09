7,100 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

