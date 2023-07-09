Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5,602.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

